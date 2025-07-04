July 5 School Holiday or not?

As the weather report goes for heavy rains across a number of states, parents and children alike are asking whether schools will be closed on July 5. While certain schools may be closed as a result of rain warnings, other schools will function normally. These are the details:

Rain Warnings Issued in Many States

The proper rain warnings were issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. But that does not always mean that the schools in these states will be shut.

School Holidays Announced in Some States

In Maharashtra, schools in rain-affected districts such as Pune and Mumbai may remain shut as a safety measure. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states, too, schools in rain-affected districts may be closed. In most instances, though, schools will function normally.

No School Holidays in Some States

In other states, such as Punjab and others, schools are running as usual, and no holiday has been declared. Also, some schools in certain states may not announce holidays in the event of rain warnings, provided the situation is not critical.

Saturday School Holiday: A Special Case

In a few schools, Saturdays are generally announced as holidays. But tomorrow being the first Saturday, schools are least likely to announce a holiday. Schools will continue to run as usual, unless the weather condition deteriorates.

What Parents Should Do

Parents should:

Watch out for official announcements from the school authorities and state government websites

Watch local TV news and weather updates for any information about rain and the closure of schools

Check notices from district officials, especially in areas under yellow or orange warning

Use their discretion regarding sending their child to school, ensuring their safety

Government Might Intervene if Situation Worsens

If the weather conditions are getting worse in any state of the country with heavy rains, there are great chances that the government will take action and announce school holidays. Parents must remain alert and updated to keep their child safe and avoid disruption of their studies.

In summary, even though some schools may be closed when there are rain warnings, the majority of the schools are likely to run as usual on July 5. Parents should remain informed and exercise their judgment to protect their child.

