Ashada Masam in the Telugu states is a memorable position in the cultural calendar, a period of spiritual reflection, family bonding, and cherished tradition. Among these, the practice of applying the Gorintaku, Mehendi, or henna is noticeable not only because it is beautiful, but also for its greater significance and applicability.

As we move into Ashadam 2025, Gorintaku's rich colors once again paint a picture of warmth, nostalgia, and a soft reminder of ageless wisdom that continues to be relevant in our contemporary lives.

A Time for Daughters to Come Home

Perhaps the loveliest tradition observed in Ashadam is the newlywed brides returning to their natal homes. It is a moment of emotional reunion, comfort, and nurturing, a departure from the regular and a return to one's origins. This ritualistic act permits women to unwind, refresh, and spend time with siblings, friends, and elders.

Gorintaku becomes a communal ritual at this time. Sitting in company with friends or cousins, putting henna on each other's hands and feet, gossiping, laughing, these are what make Ashadam special for women of all ages.

Health, Wellness & Gorintaku during Monsoon

Monsoon has its beauty, but it is accompanied by humidity, infections, and skin issues too. And that is where the science behind tradition comes into the picture:

Natural Antibacterial Properties: Gorintaku possesses strong antibacterial and antifungal properties that shield the skin from infections that flourish in the wet monsoon.

Women who actively participate in household work tend to have puffy hands from prolonged contact with water. The use of henna is found to calm the skin and avoid irritation.

Cooling Effect: Henna's natural cooling effect soothes the nerves, eliminating stress, and inducing a state of mental tranquility. Through the spiritual energy of Ashadam, this is most fitting during the relaxing, contemplative mood of the month.

A Sign of Beauty, Emotion, and Love: Gorintaku is symbolic beyond its health benefits as well. The deep reddish-brown dye on the hands is not merely an adornment; it is imbued with cultural emotion.

There's a widespread myth among young women:

The darker the Mehendi stain, the more devoted the love from your husband and in-laws.

This phrase, although light-hearted, brings an element of romantic expectation and individual delight to the ceremony. Girls compete playfully to have their Gorintaku turn darkest, believing that it's an indicator of how much they're loved.

Ashada Masam, in its rituals and customs, reminds us of the value of pause, connection, and care for oneself. Gorintaku is not simply about body art on your skin; it's about healing, heritage, and happiness found in being together.

As you mark Ashadam in 2025, let's take a moment to incorporate Gorintaku with purpose, keeping in mind the resilience of the women who came before us, the tenderness of our mothers, and the ever-enduring beauty of our heritage. In 2025, although many women still love the old-timey dots, moons, and flowers, contemporary trends have introduced complex mandalas, customized initials, and blend designs. Some use henna with traditional Gorintaku leaves still, while others prefer the convenience of pre-made cones. Either method, however, the tradition remains intact.

