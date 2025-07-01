July 2 Schools Holiday or not?

As July 2 draws near, parents and students are asking if schools will remain closed following the continued rain warnings across some regions in India. While others announced holidays, some did not. Here is what we have so far.

States with School Holidays on July 2

Odisha: Schools in some districts are expected to be shut down because of rain warnings. There have been orange and yellow warnings issued over different districts by the IMD.

Madhya Pradesh: Some schools may be shut down because of rain warnings. There can be heavy rain in MP due to a cyclonic wind belt over southwesterly Rajasthan.

Jharkhand: Some district schools might be closed because of the heavy rain warnings. A trough line going through Jharkhand might lead to heavy rainfall.

West Bengal: Some areas' schools might be closed because of heavy rain warnings. The trough line going through West Bengal might bring about heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra: Some schools in areas affected by floods, especially in Pune and Mumbai, might be closed.

States with No School Holidays on July 2

Delhi : Schools are already on vacation during summer, and no additional holidays have been announced.

: Schools are already on vacation during summer, and no additional holidays have been announced. Kerala : There have been no special alerts issued for Kerala, and schools will most likely operate normally.

: There have been no special alerts issued for Kerala, and schools will most likely operate normally. Karnataka : Most schools will be expected to operate normally, but in the rain-hit districts, schools may be closed.

: Most schools will be expected to operate normally, but in the rain-hit districts, schools may be closed. Telangana : Rain-hit district schools may be shut down as a precautionary measure.

: Rain-hit district schools may be shut down as a precautionary measure. Andhra Pradesh: Schools in certain districts may be shut because of heavy rain predictions.

Other School Closure Reasons

Summer Holiday: Certain schools in states such as Delhi are already off on summer break, and no additional holidays have been announced.

Floods: Flood-hit school districts, such as Pune and Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra, may be shut for safety reasons.

Staying Up-to-Date

Parents should:

Keep an eye on formal announcements made by school authorities and state government websites.

Monitor local TV news and weather reports for current details regarding rain and school closures.

Monitor notices from district officials, especially in areas under yellow or orange warning.

Exercise their judgment regarding attendance at school, ensuring their child's safety.

Since the weather scenario is constantly evolving, parents need to remain vigilant and informed to safeguard their child and reduce disruption to their education.

