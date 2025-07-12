July 14 School Holiday or not?

As the monsoon keeps hitting different corners of the nation, students and parents are awaiting official announcements for possible school holidays on July 14. While some states have already announced holidays because of weather conditions or festivals, others have still to make any formal announcement.

Karnataka: Uncertainty Hangs

In Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also declared a heavy rain warning for several areas such as Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi. While there is speculation regarding a possible holiday on July 14 due to the rains and waterlogging in various places, the state government has not announced any closures yet. Parents are requested to remain informed via official sources.

Telangana: Bonalu Festival Break

Conversely, Telangana has previously declared a three-day holiday for schools and colleges in certain areas of Secunderabad from 12 to 14 July 2025 in commemoration of the annual Bonalu festival. The holiday will enable students and personnel to join the rich culture of festivities in the region.

Other States: What's the Plan?

While students and parents in other states are waiting with bated breath for announcements about possible school holidays on July 14, let's see the status in a couple of states:

Kerala: With monsoon already on, Kerala has seen heavy rains in a number of districts. Although there have been no official communications about a holiday across the state on July 14, local governments can decide independently based on conditions.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu has not yet declared any statewide holidays for July 14. The schools in areas where heavy rainfall is occurring can be closed as a precautionary step.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra has seen heavy rain in various districts, including Mumbai and Pune. Although there haven't been any official declarations regarding a statewide holiday on July 14, the schools in the affected areas can be closed owing to safety issues.

Impact on Academic Calendar

Recurring holidays affect the academic calendar, and school teachers are increasingly alarmed about finishing syllabi and preparing for examinations. Parents, too, are concerned about the possible interference in their kids' studies.

Stay Informed

Parents and students can remain updated on school holidays on July 14 by:

Following the official education department's media outlets for updates

Tracking local news and weather reports

Reaching out to schools directly for updates on possible closures

As the situation develops, we will provide updates on school holidays in various states. Stay tuned!

