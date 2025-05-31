Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Out on May 31: Check Time, Link

Good news for students waiting for their Class 12 results in Jharkhand! The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the 2025 Class 12 results for Science and Commerce streams on May 31 at 11:30 AM.

Students will be able to check their results online after 12:30 PM on the following platforms:

jacresults.com

DigiLocker (results.digilocker.gov.in)

To view your result, you’ll need your roll number and login details.

What About Arts Stream?

The Class 12 Arts stream results will be declared later. The exact date hasn’t been announced yet.

Class 12 Board Exam Dates

This year, the Class 12 exams were held from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

How to Check Your Result Online

Visit jacresults.com

Click on the “JAC 12th Result 2025” link

Enter your roll number and required details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

How to Get Your Marksheet via DigiLocker

Log in to DigiLocker using your username

Click on “Pull Partner Documents”

Choose “Jharkhand Academic Council”

Enter your roll number and the year (2025)

Download your digital marksheet

Note: The Class 10 results were already declared on May 27, 2025.

Stay tuned for updates on the Arts results!