Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2025 declared; Check here!
The results of the Class 10 board examinations for 2025 have been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Now, the marks can be checked online by students on the official websites and DigiLocker.
Checking the Results
The students must follow the steps below to check their results:
- Go to the official JAC websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jacjacexamportal.in
- Click on the result link given for Class 10
- Input the credentials required to log in
- The scorecard will be shown on the screen
- Download and preserve the scorecard for later reference
The results of the students can be checked by visiting results.digilocker.gov.in.
Result Announcement
The results were declared at a press conference convened at the JAC auditorium, Ranchi. The result link was activated soon after the announcement.
Official Marksheets and Pass Certificates
The official pass certificates and marksheets shall be distributed at individual schools a few days after the online declaration. The roll number and admit card should be kept handy by students while looking at their marks online.
Pass Percentage
In 2024, JAC achieved a 90.39% pass percentage at Class 10. Girls' performance was marginally superior, with a pass rate of 91%, as against 89.70% among boys.
What's Next?
Even though the Class 10 results have been announced, JAC will announce Class 12 board results next week. Science, Commerce, and Arts stream students can check the official site for details.
