JEECUP Answer Key 2025 Released: Download Now at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will soon release the answer key for the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2025. Students who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to access the JEECUP 2025 answer key along with their response sheets on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To view or download the answer key, students must log in using their roll number. The answer key will help candidates evaluate their performance and estimate their scores before the official results are released.

JEECUP 2025: Key Highlights

The JEECUP 2025 entrance exam was conducted from May 20 to 28, 2025, and later extended to June 5 to 13, 2025. The exam was held for admission into various engineering and technical diploma courses for the academic year 2025–26. The test was conducted in a multiple-choice format, consisting of 100 questions covering Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. The exam duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes, with each correct answer carrying 4 marks. There was no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions.

When Will the Answer Key Be Released?

The JEECUP 2025 provisional answer key is expected to be released in June 2025. Once released, students can download the key to verify their answers and match them with their response sheets.

Steps to Download JEECUP 2025 Answer Key

To access the answer key, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official JEECUP website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link that says “JEECUP 2025 Answer Key” on the homepage

Log in using your credentials (such as roll number)

The provisional answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save the answer key for future reference

How to Raise Objections on JEECUP Answer Key 2025

If a candidate finds any discrepancies or errors in the provisional answer key, they are allowed to challenge it. Here’s how to raise objections:

Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Navigate to the ‘Answer Key Objection’ section

Log in with your exam details

Select the specific question(s) you wish to challenge

Upload valid proof or supporting documents

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Download the acknowledgement slip or take a screenshot for future use

A non-refundable fee of ₹100 per objection is applicable and must be paid online during the objection submission.

Candidates are advised to carefully cross-check their answers and submit objections within the given timeline, once the answer key is officially released.