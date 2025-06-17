Meet Damini Singh Brar: Himachal Woman Tops IIT PhD Entrances Without Coaching

A 26-year-old psychology student from Himachal Pradesh is giving coaching institutes a serious run for their money. Damini Singh Brar, a native of Sajauli near Shimla, has cracked some of India’s toughest competitive exams—UGC-NET, NIMHANS, and two IIT PhD entrances—without the help of any coaching.

Damini is set to join IIT Delhi for a PhD in Psychology, having topped both the written exam and the interview. She also secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the PhD entrance exam for IIT Kanpur. Additionally, she cleared the NIMHANS Bengaluru written test and was shortlisted for the interview. Impressively, she passed UGC-NET (Psychology) in her first attempt in December 2024.

An alumna of Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Delhi University, where she earned her degree in English Honours, Damini went on to pursue a Master’s in Applied Psychology from TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) Mumbai. She was also a Class 12 board topper in the Shimla region, and her academic record has remained consistently excellent.

Beyond her academic achievements, Damini has accumulated hands-on experience in the mental health field. She is currently working as a full-time psychologist at ZorbaCare Rehabilitation Centre in Pune, where she supports individuals through de-addiction and relapse prevention using mindfulness techniques. Her work includes independent counselling sessions, CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy), motivational interviewing, behavioural therapy, and trauma-informed care.

Her prior experience includes:

Internship at Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre, Mumbai, providing psychological care to institutionalized patients.

Work with CORO India, supporting Muslim minority women dealing with trauma stemming from intersecting issues like violence, deprivation, and discrimination.

Engagement with Akanksha Foundation (2022–23), where she addressed mental health concerns among BMC school students from marginalized communities in Mumbai and designed resilience-building workshops for children.

Despite the competitive nature of the exams, Damini succeeded without coaching or private tuition, relying instead on her passion, discipline, and a well-structured study plan.

Coming from a humble background, Damini’s journey is even more inspiring. Her father works as a sanitation inspector, and her mother is a homemaker.

Her story is a testament to the power of self-motivation and the impact one can make with perseverance, purpose, and empathy.