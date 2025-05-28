JEECUP 2025 Revised Exam Dates Announced: Check New Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (JEECUP) 2025 has finally announced the updated dates for the upcoming entrance test. Following various complaints raised by students and educational institutions about the examination process and timeline, the Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Council has released the new dates. The computer-based test will be conducted between June 5, 2025, and June 13, 2025.

Exam Schedule and Pattern

The JEECUP 2025 exam will be held through a Computer-Based Test (CBT), which aims to offer a more streamlined and efficient examination process. The exam is for diploma course admission at more than 1,400 polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh, including government, subsidized, private, and PPP mode institutions. The exam paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions, and each correct response will receive 4 marks. There will be no marking for wrong answers, and full marks will be allocated for questions answered incorrectly or having two correct options.

Key Dates and Procedures

Exam Dates: June 5, 2025, to June 13, 2025

Objection Filing Period: June 13, 2025, to June 15, 2025 (answer key objections)

Result Declaration: To be announced on June 21, 2025

How to Download JEECUP 2025 Admit Card

To download the admit card, follow the steps below:

Access the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the "Admit Card" option on the homepage

Enter the necessary credentials, such as application number and date of birth

Download the admit card and print a copy for future use

Preparation Tips

As the new exam schedule has been finalized, candidates can now prepare systematically. Here are some guidelines to prepare:

Read the exam pattern and syllabus

Practice with the sample papers and mock tests

Make a time management plan for the exam

Remain composed and assertive on the day of the exam

Conclusion

The JEECUP 2025 exam is an important milestone in securing admission to diploma courses in polytechnic colleges. Now that the revised dates have been announced, candidates can start making preparations accordingly. Following the preparation guidelines and being determined, candidates can enhance their probability of success in the exam.

Also read: Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Registration Reopens, Apply by June 3