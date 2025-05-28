Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Registration Reopens, Apply by June 3

Maharashtra has announced a key update for students applying to First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2025-26. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the registration window, allowing students a second chance to apply. The revised registration dates are from May 26 to June 3, 2025. Candidates can apply online via the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in.

This move comes after many students missed the initial deadline. To accommodate them, MSBSHSE has also issued a revised schedule for the entire admission process, including new dates for merit list releases and college allotments.

Revised FYJC 2025 Admission Schedule:

Online Registration & Preference Filling: May 26 – June 3, 2025

Provisional General Merit List: June 5, 2025

Objection/Correction Window: June 6 – 7, 2025

Final General Merit List: June 8, 2025

Zero Round Quota Admissions (Minority, In-house, Management): June 9 – 11, 2025

College Allotment List Display: June 10, 2025

Document Submission & Admission Confirmation: June 11 – 18, 2025

Students are strongly advised to follow the updated timeline and ensure timely submission of all required documents during the admission confirmation period.

The board has emphasized that all candidates should regularly check the official website for further announcements or changes in the schedule. Any modifications or additional instructions will be posted online.

This revised timeline gives students another opportunity to secure admission into junior colleges across Maharashtra. The extension is especially beneficial for those who were unable to complete their registration during the initial phase, ensuring broader access to higher secondary education in the state.