JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Likely on February 16 – Check Scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results on February 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination held between January 21 and January 29, 2026, will be able to access their scorecards through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Although the exact time of declaration has not been confirmed, results are expected to be released by evening, following previous trends. Students are advised to keep their application number and password ready to avoid last-minute delays while logging in.

Where to Check JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result

Once released, the results will be available on the following official websites:

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Candidates must log in using their JEE Main application number, password, and the security captcha displayed on the screen. The scorecard will contain important details such as subject-wise marks, overall percentile score, and All India Rank (AIR).

Earlier, as per the official schedule, the result was expected on February 12, 2026. However, NTA later confirmed through a public notification on social media that the Session 1 results would instead be announced on February 16, 2026.

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

Students can follow these steps to download their Session 1 scorecard once the link is activated:

Visit the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result” link

Enter your application number and password

Submit the details to view your result

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

It is important to verify all details mentioned in the scorecard. In case of discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline.

What Happens After the Result?

After the declaration of Session 1 results, candidates can:

Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 through the official portal

Check eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026

Prepare for the JoSAA counselling process

The top 2,50,000 candidates in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) across both sessions will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, which is the gateway to admissions in IITs.

Meanwhile, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will soon begin its counselling registration process. Eligible candidates seeking admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutions must complete online registration and participate in the seat allotment rounds as per the official schedule. Detailed information regarding counselling dates and procedures will be released on the JoSAA portal.

Also read: Video: Nagabandham Teaser - Spellbinding Epic Tale