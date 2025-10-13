JEE Main 2026 Registration: Key Dates, Eligibility, and Step by Step Guide

The National Testing Agency has officially begun the registration process for JEE Main 2026, setting the stage for one of the country’s most competitive entrance exams for engineering aspirants. Candidates aiming for admission to top institutes like the NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions can now complete their applications through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main exam serves as a qualifying gateway for JEE Advanced and remains one of the most crucial assessments for students pursuing a future in engineering. For 2026, the National Testing Agency has retained the familiar exam structure with three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, based on the Class 11 and 12 syllabus.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must have passed or be appearing for the Class 12 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with Chemistry, Biology, or a related discipline as the third subject. There is no age limit, though candidates must have appeared for their Class 12 exams in 2024 or 2025 to be eligible for JEE Main 2026.

How to Register for JEE Main 2026

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Registration.”

Register using your email ID and mobile number to create a new account.

Fill in the online application form with personal, academic, and contact details.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and relevant documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through online payment options such as debit card, credit card, or UPI.

Review the form carefully before final submission and download the confirmation page for your records.

Exam Format and Syllabus

The exam will be conducted in multiple sessions, offering candidates the opportunity to appear more than once to improve their scores. The paper will include multiple choice questions and numerical type problems, designed to assess conceptual understanding and analytical skills. The syllabus will be aligned with the NCERT curriculum of Classes 11 and 12.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last minute technical issues. They should also use the demo link provided on the portal to understand the application process better. As the countdown begins, engineering aspirants across the country are gearing up to secure their place in India’s most prestigious institutions.