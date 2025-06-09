JEE Advanced AAT 2025 Result Out: Check Your Scorecard Now at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 results. This is a key milestone in the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) admission process for some of India's top IITs, namely IIT BHU Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee. Candidates who have written the exam are now able to download their scorecards on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, and proceed with the next step towards realizing their childhood dream of becoming an architect.

AAT 2025 Exam Details: A Recap

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 was held on June 5, 2025, at 9:00 AM and concluded at Noon. The test was an important part of the admission process for BArch courses in the IITs participating in the test. The candidates who had passed JEE Advanced 2025 were eligible to take the AAT, which checked their aptitude and abilities towards architecture.

Eligibility Criteria: A Two-Step Process

To be considered for the AAT 2025, candidates were required to qualify for JEE Advanced 2025. This two-step procedure has the effect of admitting only the best candidates to the BArch courses in the IITs. Now that the AAT has been cleared by the candidates, they can go ahead and complete the BArch admission procedure in the participating IITs.

How to Check Your Scorecard: Step-by-Step Procedure

Candidates can check their scorecards by following the easy steps below:

Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the AAT 2025 result link

Put in your admit card number and date of birth

View/download your scorecard

Next Steps: BArch Admissions and Counseling

Aspirants who have cleared the AAT are now qualified to seek admissions in BArch at IIT BHU Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee. It is recommended to retain a photocopy of your scorecard for counseling purposes, as it will be needed for document verification and allotment of seats.

Stay Updated: Latest News and Updates

For the most recent news on JEE Advanced AAT 2025 and BArch admissions, applicants can visit the official website from time to time or consult the respective IITs for further details. It is essential to keep oneself updated regarding the admission process, counseling schedule, and other key dates so that the admission process runs smoothly and successfully.

A Bright Future Ahead

The announcement of JEE Advanced AAT 2025 results usher in a new era for future architects. The candidates, now armed with their scorecards, can proceed with their next step in actualizing their dream profession in architecture. We wish the best of luck to all the candidates and hope they maximize this opportunity to help create the future of architecture in India.

