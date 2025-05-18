JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Begins; 1.85 Lakh Students Compete for IIT Seats

The JEE Advanced 2025, the gateway to admission in 23 prestigious IITs across India, is being held today, May 18. The exam is conducted in two papers: Paper-1 is being held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Paper-2 will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. As of now, Paper-1 has already started.

Candidates were instructed to reach their exam centers at least one hour early, as no entry is allowed even a minute late, according to officials.

This year, only 1.85 lakh students have applied for the exam, despite 2.5 lakh students qualifying through JEE Main. Last year, 1,80,200 students appeared. Around 40,000 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are appearing for the exam today.

JEE Advanced is considered one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in the country. Students who qualify in this exam can also appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025, which is required for admission into BArch courses. The AAT exam is scheduled to be held on June 5.

After today’s exam, candidates’ Response sheets will be uploaded on the official website on May 22. The preliminary answer key will be released on May 26, and students will be allowed to raise objections. The final answer key and results will be declared on June 2 at 10:00 AM.

Following the results, JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling for IIT admissions will begin on June 3 at 5:00 PM.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and instructions regarding the next steps in the admission process.