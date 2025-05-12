JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has published the JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards on May 12, 2025. The hall tickets are downloadable on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, by using the registration credentials.

Downloading the JEE Advanced Admit Card

Candidates can download their admit cards in the following simple process:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the Admit Card Link: On the home page, find and click on the link named "Admit Card."

Log in: Provide the necessary login details to view the admit card.

Download and Print: After the admit card appears on the screen, download and print it.

Important Details on the JEE Advanced Admit Card

The JEE Advanced admit card includes important details, such as:

Exam Centre Address: The address of the exam centre where the candidate will take the test.

Reporting Time: The time by which the candidate must report to the exam centre.

Exam Day Instructions: Key instructions that candidates must abide by on the day of the exam.

Why Carry the Admit Card

Candidates should bring a printed copy of the admit card and a valid proof of identity to the exam centre. Candidates cannot take the examination without the admit card.

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Date and Timings

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination is on May 18, 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts:

Paper 1: 9 am to 12 noon

Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

It is compulsory to appear for both papers.

Organising Authority

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination is being conducted by seven Zonal IITs on behalf of the Joint Admission Board 2025.

Tips for Candidates

Download the admit card well in advance so that there are no complications at the last moment.

Carefully check the admit card for any discrepancies or errors.

Notify the exam authority in case of any error immediately.

By adhering to these instructions, candidates can have a hassle-free and smooth experience on the day of the examination.

