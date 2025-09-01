Jammu Division School Holiday Today, September 1, Highway Blocked as Rains Lash Region

Incessant rainfall and the looming threat of landslides forced authorities to extend school closures across the Jammu division on Monday, while the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for the sixth day, choking supplies to the Valley.

An official directive from the Directorate of School Education confirmed that all government and private institutions in the division will stay shut on September 1. “The situation is being monitored closely, and decisions on reopening will depend on the weather outlook,” the circular stated.

The Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rainfall activity, including isolated heavy to extremely heavy showers. On September 2, districts such as Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, and Reasi are expected to witness intense downpours, while Jammu, Samba, Ramban, Rajouri, and Kishtwar may also experience heavy rainfall. Parts of South Kashmir and Poonch are not ruled out from the impact.

The weather office has issued a cautionary note highlighting risks of flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and shooting stones. Residents have been advised to avoid riverbanks, streams, and unstable slopes.

Meanwhile, the prolonged shutdown of the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway has left more than 2,000 vehicles stranded at multiple points. Efforts to clear the debris and restore traffic are underway, officials said. The disruption has led to a shortage of essentials in the Kashmir Valley, driving up prices of items such as poultry.

The forecast suggests intermittent rainfall will persist until at least September 8, prolonging the region’s disruption and keeping authorities on high alert.