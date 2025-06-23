Intermediate Admissions: Deadline for First-Year Students Extended to June 30th

The education ministry has declared that first-year intermediate admissions will be finalized by June 30th, and the amount of money under the "Talliki Vandanam" scheme will be transferred to the students on July 5th. In the previous year, approximately 35,000 students were admitted to the first year, whereas this year, 16,415 students have been admitted so far.

Details of the Scheme

The "Talliki Vandanam" scheme focuses on offering financial assistance to such eligible students who are taking intermediate studies. The scheme is extended to students taking admission in government and private colleges. According to the guidelines, colleges are required to input student details upon taking admission by June 30th in the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) portal.

Admission Process

The first-year intermediate admission process should be completed by June 30th. The details of the students who have been admitted should be uploaded to the online portal by the colleges. Admissions received after June 30th shall not be eligible under the "Talliki Vandanam" scheme.

Disbursement of Funds

The money under the "Talliki Vandanam" program will be credited to the accounts of the eligible students on July 5th. The students who have been admitted to government and private colleges will be entitled to the program. The education department has directed the colleges to make sure the list of eligible students is loaded on the online portal in time.

Number of Colleges

There are altogether 195 colleges within the district, i.e., government, private, and aided colleges. Among them, 21 are government colleges, 29 are intermediate plus colleges, and one is an aided college. All the colleges have been directed by the education department to implement the guidelines for admissions and the "Talliki Vandanam" scheme.

By adhering to the rules and making timely completion of the admission procedure, colleges can ensure that deserving students gain the advantages of the "Talliki Vandanam" scheme.

