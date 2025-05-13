Indian Army TGC 142 Notification 2025: Apply online

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) will start the 142nd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-142) in January 2026, providing a direct entry for shortlisted engineering graduates to be granted a Permanent Commission as officers of the Indian Army. This high-profile course aims to tap into the technological potential of young brains and mold them into future leaders in different engineering branches of the Army.

Eligibility Criteria:

Nationality: Indian nationals, Nepalese citizens, or people of Indian origin who migrated from specified countries to settle permanently in India.

Age Limit: 20 to 27 years old as of January 1, 2026 (age between January 2, 1999, and January 1, 2006).

Educational Qualification: Unmarried single male engineering graduates who have passed or are appearing in their final year of B.E./B.Tech courses in notified engineering streams.

Selection Process:

Shortlisting: On academic merit and cutoff percentage fixed as per engineering stream.

SSB Interview: A two-stage process involving screening and psychology tests, group exercises, and personal interviews.

Medical Examination: Detailed medical examination to evaluate the candidate's health.

Final Merit List: On the basis of SSB performance, the tie-breaking factors being age, degree marks, and ultimate selection.

Course Details:

Training Period: 12 months at IMA, Dehradun.

Stipend During Training: ₹56,100 per month.

Rank After Training: Lieutenant.

Initial Pay Scale: Level 10 (₹56,100 - ₹1,77,500) + MSP ₹15,500/month.

Key Dates:

Application Begin Date: April 30, 2025.

Last Date to Apply: May 29, 2025.

Recruitment:

There are 30 vacancies under various engineering disciplines as follows:¹

Civil Engineering: 8 posts

Computer Science/IT: 6 posts

Electronics: 6 posts

Mechanical: 6 posts

Electrical: 2 posts

Other Disciplines: 2 posts

Applying Method:

Shortlisted candidates can apply online on the official Indian Army website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) from April 30, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Candidates should make sure they are eligible and follow the application process with care.

This is a rare chance for young engineers to move on from the classroom to a career that intermixes technical prominence with leadership and service to the country. Don't let this chance slip by to serve the nation and create a satisfying career with the Indian Army.

