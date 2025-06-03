IITs, NITs Increase Engineering Seats for 2025-26: Check Seat Availability Across India

For the academic year 2025-26, the number of available seats in premier engineering institutes across India has risen significantly. The 23 IITs will offer 18,160 seats for B.Tech, BS, and integrated M.Tech programs, an increase of 420 seats compared to last year’s 17,740.

This growth comes alongside new courses being introduced not only in IITs but also in NITs and Triple IITs, leading to an overall increase in capacity. In total, 127 educational institutions will fill 62,853 seats this year through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), up from 59,917 seats in 2024.

At IIT Hyderabad, seats have increased from 595 last year to 630 this year. Notably, the Engineering Physics course, introduced last year with just 10 seats, has now expanded to 35 seats. Additional seat increments were also made across other courses.

Seat Growth Across Institutes

IITs: Seats rose from 16,598 in 2022 to 18,160 in 2025

NITs: From 23,994 seats in 2022 to 24,525 in 2025

IIITs: From 7,126 seats in 2022 to 9,940 in 2025

Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs): From 6,759 in 2022 to 10,228 in 2025

Seats Available in Telugu States Through JoSAA

IIT Hyderabad: 630 seats (up from 595)

IIT Tirupati: 254 seats

NIT Warangal: 1,049 seats

NIT Andhra Pradesh: 480 seats

School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada: 132 seats

Hyderabad Central University: 110 seats

IIIT, Sricity: 438 seats

IIIT, Kurnool: 331 seats

Total seats in Telugu states through JoSAA have increased slightly from 3,384 last year to 3,424 seats in 2025.

Category-wise Seat Distribution in IITs

General (OC): 7,364 seats

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,814 seats

Scheduled Caste (SC): 2,724 seats

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1,364 seats

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 4,894 seats

With these additions, the total IIT seats for 2025 stand at 18,160, offering more opportunities for aspiring engineers across the country.