IIT Madras CODE Online Course on Industrial Accidents: Application Deadline, Entrance Test Deets Inside

IIT Madras has introduced a new online Postgraduate Diploma in Process Safety, designed to help working professionals improve workplace safety and reduce industrial accidents. This program is being offered through the institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE).

Key Highlights:

Course Focus: The diploma aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools to prevent accidents in industries like manufacturing, mining, and energy.

Eligibility: Open to working professionals with a BE/BTech in Chemical, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Petroleum, Instrumentation Engineering, or related fields. MSc Chemistry graduates with at least two years of work experience can also apply.

Application Deadline: May 31, 2025

Entrance Test: Scheduled for July 13, 2025

Apply Online: code.iitm.ac.in/processsafety

Course Structure:

The program follows a trimester system:

Term 1: September to December

Term 2: January to April

Term 3: May to August

Students can take up to three courses per term.

The schedule is designed to suit the needs of working professionals.

Why This Course Matters:

Professor Rajagopalan Srinivasan, the course coordinator, explained that the program was created in response to the growing number of workplace accidents in India. According to IndustriALL Global Union, there were over 240 major accidents in 2024 in the country’s manufacturing, mining, and energy sectors, resulting in more than 400 deaths and 850 serious injuries.

Professor Srinivasan emphasized that this course offers professionals a chance to enhance their safety knowledge and contribute to building safer industrial environments.