SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released – Check All Exam Dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the revised exam calendar for the 2025-26 session, providing important updates for aspirants preparing for various government job examinations. The revised schedule is now available on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

Candidates planning to appear for SSC exams such as CGL, CHSL, Stenographer, Junior Engineer, and MTS can now check the updated notification release dates, registration windows, and exam dates.

Key Highlights from the SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025:

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025

Notification Date: June 5, 2025

Registration Period: June 5 to June 26, 2025

Exam Dates: August 6 to August 11, 2025

Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2025

Registration Period: June 9 to July 4, 2025

Exam Dates: August 13 to August 30, 2025

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Examination, 2025

Registration Period: June 16 to July 7, 2025

Exam Dates: September 1 to September 6, 2025

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination, 2025

Registration Period: June 23 to July 18, 2025

Exam Dates: September 8 to September 18, 2025

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025

Registration Period: June 30 to July 21, 2025

Exam Dates: October 27 to October 31, 2025

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025

Registration Period: June 26 to July 24, 2025

Exam Dates: September 20 to October 24, 2025

How to Download the SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025-26

To access the updated schedule, follow these steps:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link titled “Revised tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2025-26 reg.”

The PDF file of the revised exam calendar will open.

Download and save or print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated with all SSC-related announcements by regularly visiting the official website. Timely preparation according to the revised dates will be key to cracking these competitive exams.