SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released – Check All Exam Dates
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the revised exam calendar for the 2025-26 session, providing important updates for aspirants preparing for various government job examinations. The revised schedule is now available on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.
Candidates planning to appear for SSC exams such as CGL, CHSL, Stenographer, Junior Engineer, and MTS can now check the updated notification release dates, registration windows, and exam dates.
Key Highlights from the SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025:
- Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025
Notification Date: June 5, 2025
Registration Period: June 5 to June 26, 2025
Exam Dates: August 6 to August 11, 2025
- Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2025
Registration Period: June 9 to July 4, 2025
Exam Dates: August 13 to August 30, 2025
- Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Examination, 2025
Registration Period: June 16 to July 7, 2025
Exam Dates: September 1 to September 6, 2025
- Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination, 2025
Registration Period: June 23 to July 18, 2025
Exam Dates: September 8 to September 18, 2025
- Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025
Registration Period: June 30 to July 21, 2025
Exam Dates: October 27 to October 31, 2025
- Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025
Registration Period: June 26 to July 24, 2025
Exam Dates: September 20 to October 24, 2025
How to Download the SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025-26
To access the updated schedule, follow these steps:
- Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link titled “Revised tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2025-26 reg.”
- The PDF file of the revised exam calendar will open.
- Download and save or print a copy for future reference.
Candidates are encouraged to stay updated with all SSC-related announcements by regularly visiting the official website. Timely preparation according to the revised dates will be key to cracking these competitive exams.