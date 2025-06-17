IIT Kharagpur Launches IEEE Summer Internship 2025 for Tech Students

The IEEE Computer Society Student Branch Chapter (CS SBC) of IIT Kharagpur, in collaboration with the IEEE Kharagpur Section, has launched the Summer Internship Programme 2025, offering an exciting opportunity for students across India to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge tech domains.

This fully online internship program is open to both undergraduate and postgraduate students—including those pursuing BTech, MTech, BSc, MSc, BCA, and MCA degrees—and will run for two to three months, starting in early July 2025.

Internship Domains in High Demand:

Interns will get to work on real-world projects under expert mentorship in the following advanced technology areas:

AI/ML-Driven Network Management

Cloud-Edge Computing & Vehicular Networking

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Generative AI & Explainable AI

While prior expertise is not mandatory, applicants are expected to have a basic understanding of programming, computer networks, operating systems, DBMS, engineering mathematics, and Python.

Application Details:

Interested candidates must apply online by June 21, 2025, by filling out the official Google Form and uploading the following documents:

Updated CV (PDF, max 10 MB)

Passport-size photograph (PDF/Image, max 1 MB)

Scanned signature (PDF/Image, max 1 MB)

Valid student ID card (PDF/Image, max 1 MB)

Shortlisted applicants will be informed by the end of June 2025.

Certification & Career Value:

Although unpaid, the internship offers substantial professional value:

E-certificates from IIT Kharagpur and IEEE

Expert mentorship from IIT Kharagpur faculty and IEEE professionals

Hands-on project experience in emerging tech domains

Portfolio-worthy work and references to enhance future career and academic prospects

This initiative aims to prepare the next generation of tech innovators by giving them access to cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and practical experience—all from the comfort of their homes.