IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning

With the increasing need for data science and machine learning professionals, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced a new Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning. This six-month online programme is intended to equip working professionals with hands-on, industry-focused skills in data analysis, programming, and machine learning.

The Increasing Need for Data Science and Machine Learning Professionals

The transition of the global economy towards data-driven decision-making has generated an enormous need for data science and machine learning professionals. The demand for data and AI professionals is projected to grow by 40% by 2027, as per the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023. Professionals must acquire hands-on, industry-specific training extending beyond theoretical foundations to satisfy this need.

IIT Delhi Certificate Programme: A Solution to the Talent Gap

IIT Delhi's Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning aims to bridge the industry gap in talent. The program is aimed at early to mid-career professionals who desire to learn a solid foundation in data analysis, programming, and machine learning, and apply this to real-world problems. Participants will learn Python, machine learning models, data processing, and interpretation, with an emphasis on practical application.

Who Should Apply?

This program is best suited for:

Early and mid-career professionals who want to transition into data science and machine learning careers

Technical managers who wish to gain a stronger understanding of data-driven project delivery

Aspiring individuals who want to leverage machine learning to drive business expansion

What Participants Gain?

Participants will gain from:

Live-online interactive sessions delivered by IIT Delhi faculty

Interacting with real-world datasets and practical case studies

Peer-to-peer learning and group discussions that expose participants to varied business viewpoints

A curriculum that balances academic rigor and industry relevance

Program Highlights

Commencement date: June 29, 2025

Duration: 6 months

Mode: Live online sessions

Fee: Rs 1,50,000 + GST

Eligibility: Graduates or diploma holders with a minimum of 50% in Class 12 Mathematics or Statistics from recognized institutions

Certification: On completion and maintaining a minimum of 70% attendance, students will be awarded a distinguished certificate by IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme (CEP)

Conclusion

IIT Delhi's Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning is a great chance for working professionals to establish a future-ready career in one of the most sought-after sectors. With a hands-on, industry-focused strategy, this course empowers participants to excel in data-led systems and increase their employability in the job market.

