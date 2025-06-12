IIT Bombay Launches Eureka Junior 2025 for Students of Classes 6 to 12

In an exciting opportunity for young innovators, the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay has announced Eureka! Junior 2025, Asia’s largest business model competition, is exclusively for students from Classes 6 to 12. The competition aims to nurture entrepreneurial thinking at a young age through a series of engaging activities, workshops, and mentorship programs.

Registrations Open Till June 15 – No Participation Fee

Students can register individually at the official website — ecell.in/eurekajunior. The last date to apply is June 15, 2025, and there is no registration fee.

How to Register for Eureka! Junior 2025

Visit the official website: ecell.in/eurekajunior

Click on the student registration link.

Fill in your personal, academic, and contact details.

Double-check the information and click Submit.

You will receive login credentials via email for the quiz round.

Use the credentials to log in and participate in the first round online.

Competition Timeline & Finale

The event will run from June to December 2025, with various rounds held online. The grand finale will take place offline at IIT Bombay’s campus during the second week of December 2025.

Key Highlights of Eureka! Junior 2025

Foundation learning in entrepreneurship for school students

Workshops and bootcamps on business plans and problem-solving

Mentorship by seasoned industry experts

Multi-round structure: online rounds followed by an offline finale

Official brochure and posters available on the event website

Support from CBSE and Mentorship Opportunities

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notification encouraging school principals and heads to promote this initiative widely. CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta has urged schools to motivate students to take part in this unique program.

Teachers who wish to mentor participating students can also register via the same portal.

Contact for Queries

For further details or assistance, schools can reach out to the Events and PR Head, E-Cell, IIT Bombay at: junior@ecell.in