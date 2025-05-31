IGNOU Partners With IIT Bombay to Launch Courses in Regional Language Using AI

In a revolutionary effort to overcome the language divide in higher education, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce Project Udaan. This revolutionary project utilizes artificial intelligence to translate academic material into several Indian languages, thereby enhancing access to quality education for students from all over India.

Project Udaan has been planned to suit India's learner community, which is linguistically diverse. With the help of AI technology, the platform is capable of translating technical and academic content that is complex in nature without altering the original layout and format. The platform's combination of Optical Character Recognition (OCR), domain-specific glossaries, and human input guarantees high-quality translation that is accurate and readable.

The partnership between IIT Bombay and IGNOU is in consonance with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which stresses the need for multilingual education and equitable learning opportunities. By providing academic materials in regional languages, Project Udaan seeks to enable rural and non-English speaking students to have access to quality education and realize their potential to the fullest.

With IGNOU's large repository of study material being translated into local languages, students from all over the country will gain from this scheme. The project will revolutionize access to quality education for millions of students, particularly those from far-flung and remote areas. With language barriers bridged, Project Udaan has the potential to be a catalyst for inclusive and technologically-enabled learning in India.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by the top academic officials of both institutions, who welcomed the project as a watershed moment in educational innovation, equality, and empowerment. With Project Udaan, IGNOU and IIT Bombay stand to leave a lasting impact on the Indian education system with inclusivity and accessibility in higher education.

Project Udaan is a path-breaking initiative that has the potential to transform higher education in India. With the help of AI technology to translate academic material into several Indian languages, the project can fill the language gap and provide quality education to students across India. With IGNOU and IIT Bombay launching this path-breaking initiative, they are going to empower crores of students and change the face of education in India.

