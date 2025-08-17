IGNOU Admission 2025: July Registration Deadline Extended, Apply By August 31 at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for admission in the July 2025 session. The students now have the opportunity to apply for different undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programs in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes through August 31, 2025.

Important Points of IGNOU Admission 2025

Extended Date: The new registration deadline for new applications and re-registrations is August 31, 2025.

Eligible Programmes: The extension applies to UG, PG, and Diploma programmes in ODL and online modes.

Exclusion: Extension does not apply to Certificate programmes.

Concession of Fee: IGNOU provides SC and ST students with a 50% concession on fees in undergraduate arts, science, and commerce programs, excluding beneficiaries of other government schemes.

How to Apply for IGNOU Admission 2025

Application for IGNOU admission can be done through the following steps

Go to the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for new applications or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in for re-registrations.

for new applications or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in for re-registrations. Fill up the form with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Create a user name and password.

Upload scanned documents as may be required, viz., photograph, signature, educational qualification, experience certificate (if any), and category certificate (if SC/ST/OBC).

Pay online application fee by credit/debit card or net banking.

Documents Required

Scanned photograph (size less than 100 KB)

Scanned signature (size less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of supporting educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of experience certificate (if applicable) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of category certificate (if SC/ST/OBC) (less than 200 KB)

Courses Offered

IGNOU has a vast array of courses, including:

Undergraduate Courses: BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, BSc

Postgraduate Courses: MA, MSc, MBA, MCom, MCA

Diploma Courses: Various diploma courses in creative writing, event management, etc.

Important Dates

Admission Session: July 2025

Revised Date of Registration: August 31, 2025

Official Website: ignou.ac.in

Also read: Maareesan OTT Release Date: Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil Film to Stream on Netflix from August 22