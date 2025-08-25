ICSI CS June 2025 Results Declared: Direct Link to Download E-Mark Sheets

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional examination for June 2025. Candidates can now check their results on the official website, icsi.edu. Meanwhile, the CS Executive results will be declared at 2 pm today, August 25.

This year, Bhumi Vinod Mehta secured the top position in the Professional programme (new syllabus), while Prashil Singh emerged as the topper under the old syllabus.

For students awaiting the CS Executive results, ICSI has advised candidates to keep their roll number and registration number ready for quick access once the link is activated. Unlike previous years, the institute will not issue hard copies of the marks statement for the Executive programme. Instead, candidates can download the official e-result-cum-marks statement directly from the website.

ICSI is also expected to release the list of toppers for the Executive course along with the results later today.

Click Here to Download Results and E-Mark Sheets: icsi.results.shiksha/exam-results/