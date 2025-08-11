ICMAI Announces CMA June 2025 Results; Hans Amresh Jain Tops, Check Top 10 All India Ranks

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2025 Intermediate and Final examinations, unveiling the top performers of one of India’s most competitive professional accounting assessments. The results are now available on the official website icmai.in.

Topping the Final exam merit list under the 2022 syllabus is Hans Amresh Jain from Surat, who secured All India Rank 1. His exceptional achievement stands out in an exam where pass percentages remain in the low double digits, highlighting the determination and preparation required to claim the top spot.

The Top 10 All India Ranks for the CMA Final exam are as follows:

Hans Amresh Jain – Surat Chirag Kasat – Mumbai Trishir Goyal – Jaipur Priya Babbar – Faridabad Nikhil Jain Sait – Rajahmundry Saurav Kumar – Serampore, West Bengal Kunta Hari Charan Reddy – Hyderabad Swati Agarwal – Jaipur Poojitha Reddy P – Bangalore Mumal Bhagwan Shekhawat – Palghar, Maharashtra

This year’s merit list reflects a strong presence from both major financial hubs and emerging Tier-2 cities. Jaipur, notably, secured two positions in the top 10, underscoring its growing reputation in professional commerce education.

Alongside metro cities like Mumbai, Surat, and Bangalore, achievers from Rajahmundry and Serampore also earned national recognition, showing the expanding geographical footprint of CMA excellence in India.

Candidates can check the complete merit list and their individual scores on the official ICMAI portal.