Rajinikanth’s Coolie: Sun Pictures’ Bold Masterstroke Against Piracy

With just three days to go for Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie movie release, expectations have already skyrocketed, and the advanced bookings of the movie are soaring with each passing day. With War 2 also releasing on the same day, the competition is also there, but Rajinikanth's stardom will surely overpower the obstacles, according to early trade reports.

The Madras High Court on Monday restrained 36 Internet service providers across the country from allowing rogue websites to stream pirated versions of the highly anticipated movie Coolie.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued an interim injunction that prohibits the 36 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from facilitating the infringement of the movie's copyright by failing to block all websites and web pages that are currently in existence, as well as those that will be created in the future, if the latter end up streaming the pirated version of Coolie.

The injunction was obtained by the production house against various entities, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, Bharti Airtel, Hathway Cable, Tata Communication, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communication, Tata Teleservices, Sycon Infoway, GTPL Hathway, Tikona Digital, BG Broadband, Sify, and others.

Sun Pictures also obtained a comparable injunction against five cable television networks, namely Action Lane, JAK Communications Private Limited, C32 Cable Net Private Limited, Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Private Limited, and Thiru Nagar Satellite Vision Private Limited, in Chennai to prevent them from infringing on its copyright for the movie.