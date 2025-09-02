IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared Yet? Latest Update Inside

The wait for thousands of banking aspirants is nearly over as the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is set to release the IBPS PO 2025 Prelims result this September. The preliminary exam was held on August 23 and 24, marking the first stage of the competitive recruitment process for Probationary Officer posts in public sector banks.

This year, the recruitment drive is expected to fill over five thousand vacancies for the role of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee. Candidates who clear the Prelims will move on to the Main exam, which is scheduled for October 12. The Prelims marks are only for qualifying purposes, while the Main exam score along with the interview performance will determine the final selection.

The Prelims result will be available on the official IBPS website. To access their score, candidates must log in with their registration details. The scorecard will show whether the candidate has qualified for the next stage, along with section-wise marks and cutoff details.

Steps to Download the IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for result of preliminary examination CRP PO/MT

Step 3: A new page will open, click on “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee XV”

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number along with your Password or Date of Birth

Step 5: Submit the details and the IBPS PO Prelims result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

With the release expected soon, candidates are advised to keep their login details handy and prepare for the Main exam with renewed focus.