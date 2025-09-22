IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Released: What You Need to Know!

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the IB ACIO Phase-1 Answer Key 2025, giving candidates who appeared for the exam their first chance to review their responses. The exam took place on September 16, 17, and 18. The answer key is now available on the official MHA website and includes question IDs along with the correct option IDs.

Candidates can log in using their User ID and Password (or Date of Birth, if required) to access and download their individual response sheets. These documents allow aspirants to compare their marked answers with the official ones and estimate their scores.

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025: How to Download?

Go to the MHA official website.

Find the “IB ACIO Phase-1 Answer Key 2025” link under notifications or latest updates.

Log in using your credentials.

Access and download the answer key and response sheet PDF.

Save or print a copy for reference.

Objections and What To Do Next

If you believe there are any discrepancies in the answer key, you can raise objections through the MHA portal. The process involves selecting the question IDs you want to challenge and providing valid justification or evidence. Make sure to submit any objections before the deadline communicated by the authorities.

Once all objections are reviewed, a final answer key will be published. After that, the next step is the result declaration for Phase-1. Candidates who clear the cutoff will move to Phase-2 of the recruitment process.