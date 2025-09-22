Top International Holiday Destinations Favoured by India’s Millionaires 2025

Travel is one of life's greatest indulgences, but for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), it's more than sightseeing. It's how they travel—private jets, high-end suites, Michelin-starred restaurants, curated shopping, and bespoke experiences. The latest Hurun survey discloses the global locations most favored by India's wealthy. Here is their handpicked selection of favorite destinations.

1. Maldives: The Ultimate Private Escape

The Maldives leads the way for those looking for peace and seclusion. Overwater bungalows, personal islands, and emerald lagoons create the perfect escape. The destination is completely private, barefoot luxury, and in a peaceful setting, ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation.

2. Singapore: Asia's Luxury and Lifestyle Hub

Singapore remains a favorite among 11% of India's high-end travelers. From iconic towers such as Marina Bay Sands and Raffles Hotel to Michelin-starred restaurants and upscale shopping along Orchard Road, the city balances security, refinement, and ease, making it a luxury traveler's first choice.

3. Switzerland: Nature, Privacy, and Sophistication

Switzerland is the embodiment of tranquil opulence. Its white-capped Alps, crystal-clear lakes, and health resorts make for the ultimate getaway. Skiing in St. Moritz, Geneva dining on lakefronts, and Gstaad spa retreats provide a combination of thrill, relaxation, and seclusion, making it an all-time favorite among India's upper crust.

4. France: Fashion, Culture, and Glamour

Paris is an international fashion center with such luxury houses as LVMH and hundreds of haute couture firms. Millionaires frequently travel there to dine at fine restaurants, go shopping, and experience culture. Outside of Paris, the French Riviera features sunny beaches, boutique resorts, and refined recreation experiences.

5. United Kingdom: History, Culture, and Flexibility

The UK fuses history, culture, and contemporary luxury. London's fabled landmarks, designer stores on Bond Street, and afternoon tea at The Ritz are a magnet for high-end travelers. Weekend escapes to England's countryside lend romance and flexibility, and convenient access to Europe.

6. United States: Lifestyle, Business, and Glamour

The US is still a destination for leisure and opportunity. New York has Wall Street and Broadway to experience, Los Angeles has Hollywood glamour, and Miami has luxury beaches. From banking to entertainment, the US offers a broad range of experiences for India's elite.

7. Greece: Ancient Heritage Meets Modern Luxury

Greece is an excellent combination of luxury and history. Santorini and Mykonos islands capture attention through luxurious villas, cliff hotels, and luxury beach clubs, while Athens provides cultural richness. Its accessibility to other European destinations contributes to its attraction for globe-trotting travelers.

8. Japan: Tradition and Modernity in Harmony

Japan is intriguing with a perfect blend of tradition and innovation. Tokyo provides sleek cityscapes and high-end shopping, while Kyoto provides peaceful temples and vintage tea houses. Michelin-starred restaurants, cultural activities, and fastidious service make Japan extremely popular among high-end travelers.

9. Australia: Adventure and Coastal Luxury

Australia appeals to travelers who appreciate remote locations with varied experiences. Iconic structures such as the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, natural attractions like the Great Barrier Reef, and luxury beachfront hotels and wine tours around Barossa Valley blend together to provide a distinctive combination of adventure and pampering.

10. United Arab Emirates: Prestige, Convenience, and Opulence

Dubai in the UAE is a hotbed for India's wealthy, with its luxury shopping, high-end resorts, and high-end lifestyle experience. Secure, cutting-edge, and tax-free, the UAE is not just a holiday destination but also a symbol of status and a business and investment hub.

11. Italy: Art, Cuisine, and Timeless Charm

Italy is fast becoming the favorite of Indian millionaires for its mix of art, culture, and food. Rome, Florence, and Venice provide historic architecture, luxury accommodations, and gourmet dining. The Amalfi Coast and Tuscany offer picturesque getaways for private escapes and idyllic vacations.

12. Spain: Sun, Luxury, and Vibrancy

Spain entices luxury travelers with its rich culture, historic cities, and beach resorts. With the busy streets of Barcelona, the beaches in Ibiza, and villas in luxury Costa del Sol, Spain has relaxation, culture, and high-end experiences packaged into one place.

Conclusion

India's millionaires like to visit places that offer a mix of seclusion, luxury, culture, and one-of-a-kind experiences. From the tranquil retreat of the Maldives to the premium elegance of Switzerland and the urban lifestyle of Dubai, these places match the country's high-end travelers' tastes and demands.

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