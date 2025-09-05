Hyderabad Schools to Observe Holiday on Sep 6th for Ganesh Idol Immersion

All schools and colleges in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts of Telangana will remain closed on Saturday, September 6, 2025, on account of the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The Telangana government has issued an official notice declaring September 6 as a general holiday for all government offices, schools, and colleges in these areas. To compensate for this holiday, September 11 (second Saturday) will now be observed as a working day for all educational institutions.

Schools Closed in Other States

Several schools and colleges across India have also been closed recently due to heavy rains and floods, with authorities taking measures to ensure student safety:

Punjab: Schools and colleges will remain closed until September 7, 2025, following severe floods. Reopening may begin from September 8 if conditions improve.

Chandigarh: Educational institutions will also stay closed till September 7, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh: Continuous rains and damage have forced all government and private schools, as well as DIETs, to remain closed till September 7, 2025.

Jammu: Schools and colleges will remain closed till September 5, 2025, due to heavy flooding.

Uttar Pradesh (Mathura): Schools up to Class 12 were shut on September 4 and 5, 2025, following a flood-like situation.

Haryana (Ambala): Schools in Ambala district are closed on September 5, 2025.

State governments are taking these steps to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and families during festivals, heavy rains, and flood situations. While these holidays may result in additional working days later, they are crucial for protecting everyone involved.