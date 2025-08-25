HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 12 Declared, Class 10 Soon at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 on August 23, 2025. The HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 will be released shortly. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online at the official website — hpbose.org — using their roll number.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Key Details

Exam Name: Himachal Pradesh Board Supplementary Examination 2025

Board: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Classes: 10, 12

Streams (Class 12): Arts, Science, Commerce

Exam Date: July 25, 2025

Mode of Exam: Offline (pen-and-paper)

Result Status:

Class 12 – Declared (OUT)

Class 10 – To Be Announced (TBA)

Official Website: hpbose.org

Result Portal: hpbose.org/Result.aspx

Login Credentials: Roll Number

Result Mode: Online (Provisional)

How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025

Visit the official website — hpbose.org .

. Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.

Select the relevant link:

For Class 10: ‘Matric (Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking) Result March-2025’

For Class 12: ‘Plus Two (Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking) Result March-2025’

Enter your roll number in the login window.

Click on ‘Search’ to view your result.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

The online mark sheet is provisional. Students must collect their original updated marksheet from their respective schools later.