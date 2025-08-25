What Is WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Scam? How to Protect Your Money & Data

As technology continues to advance rapidly, digital scams are also becoming increasingly sophisticated. Beyond scams like digital arrest, OTP fraud, and KYC verification fraud, cybercriminals are now exploiting WhatsApp Screen Mirroring fraud.

WhatsApp Screen Mirroring fraud enables scammers to steal personal data and money from unsuspecting users.

In this scam, fraudsters pose as employees of a bank or corporation. They trick victims into believing their phone has a technical issue, convincing them to share their screen for “troubleshooting.” Once on a WhatsApp call, the scammers ask victims to verify their banking app. The moment a password, OTP, or PIN is entered, the information is instantly stolen.

In some instances, fraudsters dupe victims into installing fake apps that function as keyloggers. A keylogger secretly records everything typed on the phone, including sensitive credentials and passwords.

How can you protect yourself from the scam?

Most banking apps in India already have a feature that blacks out the screen when users enter a PIN or password during screen sharing.

To stay safe, never share your screen with strangers or anyone unable to verify their identity. Screen sharing is rarely required for banking or official procedures, so decline any such requests, even if they appear legitimate.

Android users should disable app installations from unknown sources. Suspicious numbers must be blocked, and victims can report fraud attempts by dialing 1930, the national cybercrime helpline.