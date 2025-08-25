YSRCP MP Seeks NHRC, SC, and ST Panel Action Over Attack on Forest Officials

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), along with the National Commissions for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and Scheduled Tribes (NCST), to intervene in a shocking case of violence against four forest officials in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh.

In his representations, the MP alleged that on August 19, 2025, a ruling party MLA, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, along with his followers, assaulted and abused Deputy Range Officer Ramulu Naik, Beat Officer Guravayya, driver Karimulla, and staff member Mohan Kumar. All four officials belong to Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, and minority communities.

According to the complaint, the MLA not only hurled caste-based slurs and physically attacked the officers but also commandeered their departmental vehicle. The officials were allegedly confined in the vehicle until late at night, later taken to a guest house, wrongfully detained, and assaulted again before being released around 4 a.m.

Gurumoorthy said the incident represented gross violations of Articles 14, 15, 17, 19, and 21 of the Constitution and clearly fell within the ambit of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. He described it as “not just a criminal offence but a grave affront to constitutional morality and the dignity of vulnerable communities.”

The MP called on the NHRC, NCSC, and NCST to take urgent and decisive action, ensure protection for the victims, and hold the perpetrators accountable without delay.