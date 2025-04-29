HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2025: Check Date, Time, and Official Website Details
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 12 results for 2025 shortly. While the exact date and time are yet to be officially confirmed, students are advised to stay tuned to the board’s official website - hpbose.org - for real-time updates.
The results will be declared for all three streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts — simultaneously.
HPBOSE Class 12 Exams 2025: Key Highlights
- Exam Dates: March 4 to March 29, 2025
- Exam Timings: Single shift – 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM
Previous Year Trends
- 2024: Results announced on April 29
- Pass Percentage: 73.76%
- Total Students Appeared: 85,777
- Students Passed: 63,092
- Top Performers: 30 female students secured top 10 merit positions across streams.
How to Check HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2025
- Visit the official website: hpbose.org
- Click on the “HPBOSE 12th Result 2025” link on the homepage
- Enter your login credentials (Roll Number/Registration ID)
Click on Submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the result for future reference
- It is recommended to take a printout for record-keeping
Important Advice for Students
Students are strongly advised to regularly visit the official HPBOSE website to stay informed about the latest announcements regarding the result declaration.