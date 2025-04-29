HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2025: Check Date, Time, and Official Website Details

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 12 results for 2025 shortly. While the exact date and time are yet to be officially confirmed, students are advised to stay tuned to the board’s official website - hpbose.org - for real-time updates.

The results will be declared for all three streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts — simultaneously.

HPBOSE Class 12 Exams 2025: Key Highlights

Exam Dates : March 4 to March 29, 2025

: March 4 to March 29, 2025 Exam Timings: Single shift – 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM

Previous Year Trends

2024: Results announced on April 29

Pass Percentage: 73.76%

Total Students Appeared: 85,777

Students Passed: 63,092

Top Performers: 30 female students secured top 10 merit positions across streams.

How to Check HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2025

Visit the official website: hpbose.org

Click on the “HPBOSE 12th Result 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials (Roll Number/Registration ID)

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

It is recommended to take a printout for record-keeping

Important Advice for Students

Students are strongly advised to regularly visit the official HPBOSE website to stay informed about the latest announcements regarding the result declaration.