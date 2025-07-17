Holiday Declared in Thrissur: Collector Keeps Promise to Marathon Winner Salman

In a heartwarming gesture that has touched the hearts of many, Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian has dedicated Thursday’s rain holiday to a Class 7 student named Salman, who playfully challenged and outran him in a recent marathon.

The story traces back to last month during a 12-kilometre mass run held in Palappilly, organised by the Endurance Athletes of Thrissur. Among the participants were Collector Arjun Pandian and young Salman, a student of Lourdes St. Mary’s UP School. During the run, Salman cheekily asked the Collector, “If I beat you in the run, will you declare a holiday?” Amused by the boy’s innocence and impressed by his sporting spirit, the Collector promised to dedicate the next rain holiday to him.

On Thursday, as heavy rains prompted the closure of educational institutions across the district, the Collector fulfilled his promise. Taking to social media, he shared a heartfelt message:

“After a short break, here comes another rain holiday. Requesting you to spend these rain holidays at home studying and engaging in other activities — and most importantly, by not venturing into rivers or any other water bodies.

This holiday is dedicated to Salman, and to all little friends like him who love sports. Wishing all young dreamers that their dreams come true. May Salman too race ahead toward great achievements!”

The gesture has received widespread appreciation across Thrissur, with many applauding the Collector for staying true to his word and for encouraging young talents. The initiative not only uplifted Salman but also served as a reminder to children to enjoy their time responsibly during the monsoon season.

This act of goodwill reflects the Collector’s commitment to connecting with the youth and promoting values of sportsmanship, safety, and inspiration.