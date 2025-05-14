Himachal Board Result 2025: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Scorecard Link Here

May 14, 2025, 12:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the academic year 2024-25 today, May 14, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores online through the official HPBOSE website: hpbose.org.

Key Highlights:

  • Result Date: May 14, 2025 (Tentative)
  • Time: Results likely to be available between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM
  • Official Website: hpbose.org

How to Check HPBOSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025 Online:

  • Go to the official website: hpbose.org
  • Click on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage
  • Choose your class result:
  • Class 10: ‘10th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’
  • Class 12: ‘12th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’
  • Enter your roll number and click on ‘Search’
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Take a screenshot or printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and stay tuned to the official website for real-time updates. HPBOSE is yet to confirm the exact time, so candidates are encouraged to check the portal periodically throughout the day.


