Himachal Board Result 2025: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Scorecard Link Here
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the academic year 2024-25 today, May 14, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores online through the official HPBOSE website: hpbose.org.
Key Highlights:
- Result Date: May 14, 2025 (Tentative)
- Time: Results likely to be available between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM
- Official Website: hpbose.org
How to Check HPBOSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025 Online:
- Go to the official website: hpbose.org
- Click on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage
- Choose your class result:
- Class 10: ‘10th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’
- Class 12: ‘12th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’
- Enter your roll number and click on ‘Search’
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Take a screenshot or printout for future reference
Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and stay tuned to the official website for real-time updates. HPBOSE is yet to confirm the exact time, so candidates are encouraged to check the portal periodically throughout the day.