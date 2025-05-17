HBSE 10th Result 2025 Declared: Direct link, Pass Percentage and Merit List!

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the HBSE 10th Result 2025 officially. As many as 2,71,499 students took the Secondary (Academic) Regular Examination and 2,51,110 students passed, obtaining a whopping overall pass percentage of 92.49%.

Girls Outshine Boys

The results indicate that girls have outperformed boys again in the HBSE Class 10th Result 2025. Among 1,29,249 girl students, 1,21,566 passed, putting their pass percentage at 94.06%. Compared to this, among 1,42,250 boys, 1,29,544 passed, which gave them a pass rate of 91.07%.

District-Wise Performance

As per the district-wise performance, Rewari has been the best-performing district in Haryana, followed by Charkhi Dadri at second position and Mahendragarh at third.

Urban vs Rural and Government vs Private Schools

The pass percentage for urban students stands at 92.83%, slightly ahead of rural students, who recorded a 92.35% pass rate. In terms of school-wise results, private schools have outperformed government schools by a significant margin. While private schools recorded a pass percentage of 96.28%, government schools saw 89.30% of students clear the exam.

How to Check HBSE 10th Result 2025

To check the HBSE 10th Result 2025, follow these steps:

Visit bseh.org.in

Click on the "HBSE 10th Result 2025" link on the home page.

Enter your roll number and other details as needed.

Submit and see your marksheet on the screen.

Download or screenshot your result for future use.

The link to check the result will become live at 5 pm on the official websites bseh.org.in and results.bseh.org.in. Keep an eye on the direct link to the result, list of toppers, and procedure to download the HBSE 10th marksheet through DigiLocker once the result portal becomes active.

Also read: Google Chrome Users at Risk: Indian Government Issues High-Risk Cybersecurity Warning