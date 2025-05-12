Haryana 12th Result 2025 Likely to be Declared Tomorrow, May 13

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will most probably announce the Class 12 results on May 13, 2025, according to recent reports. While no confirmation regarding the result date and time is announced officially, students can get their results online by visiting bseh.org.in using their roll number.

Verification of HBSE 12th Result 2025

Students can verify the HBSE 12th result as follows:

Go to the official website bseh.org.in

Click on the 'BSEH Results' tab

Choose the Class 12 result link

Provide your roll number

Submit and check your result

Download or take a print for reference

Alternative Methods to Check the Result

Other than viewing the result online, students can also access the HBSE result through SMS and DigiLocker platforms. The SMS facility is especially helpful in the event of heavy website traffic. Students can access their results by sending their roll number through SMS, as per the format declared by the board.

Last Year's Pass Percentage

The total pass percentage for Class 12 last year was 85.31%. Boys performed better than girls, with a pass percentage of 88.14% against 82.52% for girls. The result this year is anxiously awaited, and students will be able to see their performance in the forthcoming results.

Stay Updated

For the latest information and precise Haryana Board result date, students are requested to visit the official HBSE website. After the declaration of results, students can download their results online and through SMS and DigiLocker platforms.