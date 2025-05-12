Vishnu Manchu’s USA Tour Boosts Buzz for Kannappa

The countdown to Kannappa got a major push this week as Vishnu Manchu wrapped up a whirlwind promotional tour across the United States. Landing in New York on Wednesday morning, he covered New Jersey, Dallas, and San Francisco—all in just four days—as part of the 50-day countdown to the film’s release.

At each stop, fans got a special treat: first, a recap of previously released footage, followed by a brand-new 7-minute behind-the-scenes reel. It showcased stunning visuals, impressive sets, and powerful glimpses of key characters. The response was electric—audiences clapped, cheered, and were blown away by the scale and emotion of what’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious devotional films in Indian cinema.

What truly stood out, though, was Vishnu Manchu himself. At every event, he personally addressed the crowd, answered fan questions, and spent time connecting with the Telugu community. His humble and heartfelt approach made a strong impression—he wasn’t there just as a star, but as a storyteller sharing his passion and purpose.

He also spoke with leading Telugu media outlets in the U.S., offering deeper insights into the vision behind Kannappa, the years of hard work it took to bring it to life, and the emotional journey behind it.

With Kannappa hitting screens on June 27, the excitement is sky-high. Based on the reactions from this tour, the film is more than just a visual treat—it’s an emotional and spiritual experience that could redefine devotional cinema.