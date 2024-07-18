Good news: 9000 Anganwadi job openings coming soon

Telangana Women should gear up, as another massive job notification is going to be released. The Telangana government is taking action to fill the vacant Anganwadi teachers and assistant jobs. The report says that nearly 9,000 posts are vacant in the Anganwadi centres.

The process to fill this vacant position is being prepared. As soon as the government gives permission, the job notification advertisements will be released under district-wise collectors. In total, there are 35,700 Anganwadi centres in the state, which have a teacher and an assistant. Many centres have vacancies in these teacher and assistant positions because of the resignations and promotions of existing employees. So, the Central government has released an issue to fill this vacant position soon.

The guidelines say that the candidates applying for these vacant job posts should at least have intermediate qualifications. In the past, the requirement was 10th standard, and the age limit might change between 18 to 35.

Additionally, their services should not be availed of after 65 years. The helpers should be promoted to fill 50% of the vacancies, and the supervisors' posts should be encouraged to fill the other 50%. Teachers who completed their five years of service should be appointed as per the guidelines.

Nevertheless, some of the helpers do not have minimum qualifications, so the Child Welfare Department should act as per the government's decision.

Also read: AP EAPCET seat allotment results live: Check now!