GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared an extension of the application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. The applicants now have until October 6, 2025, to apply without paying a late fee.

New Application Timeline

The new schedule enables prospective candidates to register for the exam without penalty up to October 6. From then on, aspirants can also apply with a late fee up to October 9, 2025. The interested candidates must remember these dates so that they do not need to rush at the last minute or incur penalties.

How to Apply for GATE 2026

To apply for GATE 2026, use the following steps:

Go to the official website of GATE 2026: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Access application portal: Click on the link for registration

Enter mandatory details: Enter the details accurately as asked

Complete the application form: Fill the form with care

Upload required documents: Keep all the documents in proper format

Pay application fee: Pay online

Save and submit: Check and confirm your application

Important Dates to Keep in Mind

Application without late fee: October 6, 2025

Application with late fee: October 9, 2025

Don't miss this opportunity to apply for GATE 2026. Visit the official website for more information and to submit your application before the deadline.

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