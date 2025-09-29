GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared an extension of the application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. The applicants now have until October 6, 2025, to apply without paying a late fee.
New Application Timeline
The new schedule enables prospective candidates to register for the exam without penalty up to October 6. From then on, aspirants can also apply with a late fee up to October 9, 2025. The interested candidates must remember these dates so that they do not need to rush at the last minute or incur penalties.
How to Apply for GATE 2026
To apply for GATE 2026, use the following steps:
- Go to the official website of GATE 2026: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Access application portal: Click on the link for registration
- Enter mandatory details: Enter the details accurately as asked
- Complete the application form: Fill the form with care
- Upload required documents: Keep all the documents in proper format
- Pay application fee: Pay online
- Save and submit: Check and confirm your application
Important Dates to Keep in Mind
Application without late fee: October 6, 2025
Application with late fee: October 9, 2025
Don't miss this opportunity to apply for GATE 2026. Visit the official website for more information and to submit your application before the deadline.
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