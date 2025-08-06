GATE 2026 Registration Begins August 25, Check Application Dates, Fees and Steps to Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the registration schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. The online application process will begin on August 25, 2025, and will continue until September 25, 2025, without any late fee. Candidates who miss this deadline can still apply until October 6, 2025, by paying a late fee.

The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

Registration Process

To apply for GATE 2026, candidates must first visit the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in — and create a login ID by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address. Once registered, applicants will receive their login credentials, which they can use to fill out the detailed application form.

The process includes uploading scanned copies of the required documents in the prescribed format, paying the registration fee, and reviewing the form before final submission. The registration fee is ₹1,800 for candidates in the General category and ₹900 for those in reserved categories. Payment can be made through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Documents Required

Applicants must prepare the following documents in advance to avoid delays during registration:

A recent colour photograph (taken after August 1, 2025) with a size of 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm, resolution between 240x320 and 480x640 pixels, and face covering 60–70% of the frame.

A scanned signature in black or dark blue ink with a resolution between 80x280 and 160x560 pixels.

A valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar (preferred), PAN, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License.

Caste certificate for SC/ST candidates in PDF format.

PwD certificate, if applicable, in PDF format.

Dyslexia certificate, if applicable, in PDF format.

Candidates are advised to follow the photo and signature guidelines mentioned in the official notification and ensure that all documents meet the specified requirements. This will help prevent rejections or delays in processing their applications.

For complete details and updates, visit the official GATE 2026 website.