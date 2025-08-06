SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 6,589 Vacancies — Check Eligibility, Salary and More

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially opened the registration process for 6,589 Clerk (Junior Associate) vacancies under the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online through the official SBI careers portal starting August 6, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Out of the total posts,

5,180 positions are for regular vacancies,

1,409 are designated as backlog vacancies.

Category-wise distribution is as follows:

General: 2,255

Scheduled Caste (SC): 788

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 508

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates in their final year of graduation are also eligible, provided they obtain their degree by December 31, 2025.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years of age as on April 1, 2025 — i.e., born between April 2, 1997 and April 1, 2005. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

Salary Structure

Selected candidates will be offered a salary ranging from ₹24,050 to ₹64,480 as per the SBI Clerk pay scale, including various allowances and benefits.

How to Apply

Candidates can access the direct application link available on sbi.co.in/careers and complete the registration process before the closing date, which will be announced soon in the official notification.