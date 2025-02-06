February 7 Schools Holiday or not?

During the entry into February month, everyone is looking for holidays on 7th February because it is declared as a holiday in schools and colleges. However, this uniform national holiday on February 7 does not exist, but different states and districts of India declare holidays for schools and colleges on different dates.

Kodagu District Schools Holiday on 7th Feb

Kodagu district administration announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on 7th February 2025. This must be a day of happiness for the school-going children in the district.

Holiday Mahakumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh closed all the schools in Prayagraj Varanasicity and various other districts. Mahakumbh Mela, which happens to be an important Hindu religious journey once every 12 years, had this happen.

Expected holiday to remain through to 18th Feb 2025

Holidays for Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools and colleges are closed due to heavy snowfall and severe weather. Holidays will probably continue till 14 February 2025. In addition, on 11 February, Guru Ravi Dass Jayanti is celebrated as a restricted holiday in the state.

Aero India 2025

The other thrilling event that is on the way is the 15th edition of Aero India 2025, Asia's biggest air show, scheduled from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bangalore.

State-Wise Holidays in February

Although there are no national holidays on February 7, different states in India have their festivals and holidays during this period. For example, Karnataka celebrates Vasant Panchami on February 14, and some schools may declare holidays. In Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, February 14 is Vasant Panchami, which is a restricted holiday in these states.

School Holiday Policies

Holidays in schools vary from state to state and even city to city and school to school, meaning that some declare holidays on specific festivals while others do not. Some states might observe holidays on different dates or declare extra holidays.

Checking School Holidays

For confirmation on February 7 falling as a school holiday in your area, confirm with the local school administration or check the official website. Holiday calendars from states or local authorities or notifications posted by the educational department or regional authorities can help.

So, while it does not feature a uniform national holiday on February 7, individual states and districts have announced school and college holidays. To check school holidays, one should verify with the proper authorities to be able to make the best possible schedule to maximize the celebration period.

