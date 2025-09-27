Dussehra Holidays 2025: State-Wise School Holiday List in India

As Navratri sets in, the festive fervour has engulfed the country with pandals, fairs, and cultural events illuminating every nook and corner. Right from West Bengal's splendorous Durga Puja festivities to Ramlila shows in North India, children are particularly looking forward to the festival, indulging in rides, food kiosks, and celebrations with their kin. Coupled with devotion and festivities, schools in most states have released their holiday dates for Navratri and Dussehra.

Here's an overview of how long the schools are going to stay closed in various states:

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Durga Puja is observed on a grand scale, and schools have announced a prolonged break. Holidays started from September 24 and will go on until October 6, 2025. Government and private schools are both keeping closures, although specific dates might differ by a little in different districts.

Bihar

Schools in Bihar will be closed from September 27 to October 2, 2025, for the main Durga Puja and Dussehra periods. In some districts, the holiday will go on until October 5, providing students with almost a week off to celebrate with family.

Odisha

Odisha schools have planned holidays between September 29 and October 2, 2025, from Maha Saptami through Vijayadashami.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan schools will be having several festive holidays:

September 28 – Off (Saturday) weekly

September 30 – Maha Ashtami

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed for Dussehra on October 1 and 2, 2025. Certain institutions will also be on holiday for Durga Ashtami on September 30.

Telangana

The Telangana State Board has already declared Dussehra holidays for schools and junior colleges. Schools and junior colleges will be closed from September 27 to October 5, 2025, providing students with a nine-day holiday. Classes will resume on October 6, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, schools remain shut between September 22 and October 2, 2025, giving students close to 13 days off for celebrating Bathukamma, Navratri, and Dussehra. Schools will open on October 3, 2025.

Karnataka

Schools in Karnataka, too are celebrating Dussehra holidays from September 29 through October 6, 2025. This coincides with the popular Mysuru Dasara celebrations that draw tourists from across the nation.

Final Note

Though the specific holiday schedule varies across states, there is a common aspect everywhere — Dussehra is a moment when families reunite, children enjoy cultural festivities, and people celebrate by bathing in devotion and revelry. Students all over India are having a well-deserved vacation before schools reopen following the festivities.

Also read: Dussehra 2025, October 2: Is it a Public Holiday?