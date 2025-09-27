Dussehra Holidays 2025 Begin Today for Telangana Intermediate Students

Good news for Telangana intermediate students! The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has officially declared the Dussehra holidays, and this year, students will have a longer break. Earlier, the holidays were set to start on September 28. Today, it has been brought forward a day and will be starting today, that is, September 27, 2025.

The students will have a total of 9 days of holiday, and school will resume on Monday, October 6, 2025. The extended holiday offers students a great chance to spend quality time with their families and enjoy the festive season.

The Telangana government has instructed all junior colleges to adhere to the holiday schedule strictly. Any classes held during the holiday could lead to strict action, such as the cancellation of the college's affiliation. This warning comes especially for private and aided colleges, allowing students to enjoy their full festive break without interruption.

Meanwhile, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools had already taken Dussehra holidays from September 22 to October 2, 2025, providing 13 days of holidays to students. The school holidays fell on the big festivals like Saddula Bathukamma on September 29 and Dussehra on October 2.

With the holiday schedule clear, parents and students can now plan their travel and celebrations accordingly. Authorities also recommend taking precautions while traveling during the holiday period.

Dussehra holidays this year are going to usher in joy and a welcome respite for students, enabling them to celebrate the festival with family and friends in full fervor.

Also read: October 2025 Bank Holidays in India: Dussehra, Diwali, and Chath Puja Celebrations