October 2025 Bank Holidays in India: Dussehra, Diwali, and Chath Puja Celebrations

The month of October 2025 promises to be a colorfully celebratory month in India, with lots of celebrations and observances throughout the nation. Right from Dussehra to Diwali, and Chath Puja in between, the calendar is packed with major events that will unite the people in joy and devotion.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

Indian banks will be holidaying on some days in the month, with local festivals and celebrations in some states and areas leading to specific closures. Banks will close on some days as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, including:

October 1, 2025: Celebrations of Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja in a few states, such as Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal.

October 2, 2025: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and other holidays, with banks shut down in all states and union territories.

October 6, 2025: Lakshmi Puja festivities in Tripura and West Bengal.

October 7, 2025: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima festivities in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

October 20, 2025: Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja festivities in numerous states like Tripura, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

October 21, 2025: Govardhan Pooja and Diwali Amavasya festivities in Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

October 27, 2025: Chath Puja festivities in Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Regional Festivals and Celebrations

October 2025 will also host several regional festivals and celebrations, among which are:

Dussehra: A festival celebrated throughout India with processions and festivities across numerous states.

Diwali: A major festival of light, very much celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and fervor all over the country.

Chath Puja: A significant celebration in eastern India, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, where the Sun God is revered and worshipped, and his blessings are sought by the devotees.

Impact on Daily Life

The various festivals and holidays in October 2025 will certainly infuse happiness and excitement into lives. They could also affect day-to-day routines, with certain shops and services being closed for the holidays. It is vital that people plan and make the proper arrangements to have a smooth and enjoyable festive time.

Overall, October 2025 is going to be a kaleidoscopic month of colors, sounds, and festivals, reflecting India's rich cultural heritage and diversity.